‘Thunder Fire You, You Cannot Block The Voice In Your Head Telling You The Truth – Etinosa Blasts Frederick Leonard

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has slammed her colleague, Frederick Leonard, for blocking her on Instagram over a comment on his post about the poor way of treating crew members.

Naija News reports that Frederick, on Thursday, took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself and his crew member on a movie set and wrote, “My Crew Dey give me JOY 😃😃😃 At work, Making Another CLASSIC.”

Reacting to the post, Etinosa wrote, “You dey ginger your crew but go to other person’s set to traumatize their crew. Is it good?”.

In another post via her page, Etinosa revealed Frederick blocked her for cracking a simple joke with him, stressing that the thespian treats his crew members properly but goes to other people’s sets to treat them like animals.

She wrote, “Dear Frederick Leonard. You can block me from cracking a simple joke with you! It was an obvious joke; you could have deleted it or come to my DM to say, ‘Haba, babe, I don’t like it,’ and I’d sharply apologize and delete it. It was never intended to hurt you but I guess it hurts so much because it’s true!! Thunder, fire you. Block me so you can sleep at night but you cannot block the voice in your head telling you the truth. The truth is bitter.

“Crew members are human beings!! Stop treating them like Animals and making clout-chasing videos to look like a good person. A lot of crew members turn down jobs when they hear you are on it. That’s deep bro. Only your friend will tell you your mouth is smelling. You have blocked your sister too. You will keep blocking my dear.

“My mother always complains about the way I joke, saying that not everybody sometimes finds it funny. I truly apologize to my big brother and former friend Frederick. This thing pains me. I no go lie. Kilagbe kileju. It is well.”