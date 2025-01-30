PDP Crisis: Ude-Okoye, Anyanwu Will Submit Their Documents – Ciroma

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Inna Ciroma, has disclosed that Sunday Ude-Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu have been mandated to submit their legal documents.

Naija News reported that Ude-Okoye and Senator Anyanwu have been in a legal battle over who holds the position of party national secretary.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Mrs. Ciroma explained that the main opposition party was determined to resolve all its crisis.

She said the success of Wednesday’s meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja showed the commitment of all party stakeholders to resolve the party’s internal crisis.

“As far as we are concerned in the PDP, this is the end of the crisis in the party because today (Wednesday) everybody saw what happened and we have all the leaders of the party that were there were determined to ensure that nobody can scuttle our meeting, nobody can disrupt our meeting and the meeting continued and we were able to, our chairman was able to read out our decisions.

“The decision was taken that, you know, or at least that the PDP must be united. Whatever it is, we must all come together to ensure that these problems are solved,” she said.

Aside from the Ude-Okoye and Anyanwu tussle, Ciroma also disclosed that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting will be held on February 29.

“One of the issues that is dealing with the party is the issue of the national secretary issue. And that one, as far as I’m concerned, will be resolved very soon because already the chairman has set up a small committee, that the two of them should bring their documents, the legal documents; so that it can be studied. And with that, we’ll be able to sort it out because we just must sort it out.

“Nigeria cannot have one party. We must have opposition parties in this country. Therefore, the PDP is determined to ensure that it survives. Nobody can destroy the PDP.

“Another decision that was taken is that, you know, there’s this issue of NEC meeting that was supposed to be organized a long time ago and we kept on suspending it. And we are determined to hold the NEC meeting next month. And once that has been resolved, it will sort our problems out,” she added.