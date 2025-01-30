‘Nigerian Politicians Steal, Kill To Remain In Power, Tinubu Will Not Give It To You In 2027’ – Amaechi Tells Nigerians

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said Nigerian politicians often resort to stealing and killing to win elections and remain in power.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Rivers State made this known while speaking in Abuja at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development.

Amaechi, who emphasized the need for political vigilance, warned that power must be fought for and urged Nigerians to always safeguard their votes to achieve credible leadership.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, those thinking that President Bola Tinubu will hand over power to them in the 2027 election are wasting their time.

He said, “None of you here seated can defend the votes. If you have complained, complain, Nigerians have been clapping for you. The only way Ibrahim Shekarau became governor was because people lined up.

“It happened in Ghana before the election of the last president. Two days, a lot of us were called to intervene. But why did they do that? The people were ready to die.

“You are talking and abusing everybody. Nobody has power and will give it to you — not even me. If you want a pastor as president, go and get one.

“The politician is there in Nigeria to steal, maim, and kill to remain in power. If you think Tinubu will give it to you, you are wasting your time.”