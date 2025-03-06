Tinubu Gives Automatic Employment To 774 Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted automatic employment to 774 fellows of the National Health Programme, ensuring their placement after completing their one-year tenure.

Naija News reports that the president made the announcement during the presidential launch of the programme in Abuja, emphasizing the fellows’ role in monitoring Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across all 774 local government areas.

Addressing the fellows, Tinubu declared:

“You are hired,” pledging their absorption into the workforce.

He further stated: “The Coordinating Minister and the champion of this program have requested approval, and luckily, the Minister of Finance is here also.”

Highlighting the programme’s significance, the President stressed that it is designed to expose participants to best practices, equip them with knowledge and skills, and strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“Healthcare is a critical pillar of national development. No country can prosper if its people are unhealthy. Unsustainable health programs pose a significant danger, and sustainable development is only possible with a strong healthcare system—you are the pillars,” he remarked.

His announcement followed an appeal by Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, who urged federal, state, and local governments to integrate the fellows into the workforce to support universal health coverage.

The National Health Fellows Scheme is designed to drive innovation and impactful change in the health sector. Fellows were selected on a merit-based process from over 359,000 applicants.

The initiative is a key component of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at revitalizing Nigeria’s primary healthcare system.