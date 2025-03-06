Tinubu Govt Unveils New Guidelines On Organ Transplant

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s government has unveiled new standards and guidelines for establishing and coordinating organ and tissue transplant services across the nation.

During the official launch of this document on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, emphasized its importance as a pivotal step towards improving organ donation practices in Nigeria.

Salako highlighted that this initiative represents a life-saving opportunity, providing a second chance for individuals facing end-stage organ failure.

As noted in a statement from the ministry’s spokesperson, Alaba Balogun, Salako characterized the guidelines as the result of comprehensive collaboration among healthcare professionals, legal experts, professional organizations, media entities, and other essential stakeholders.

The minister said, “Today, we are here to unveil a comprehensive framework that will regulate Organ and Tissue Transplantation Services in our country. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to saving lives through ethical practices and robust oversight mechanisms.

“This document is particularly important, given Nigeria’s unique challenges. In recent times, we witnessed troubling incidents of unethical organ harvesting and other excesses within the organ transplantation workspace.

“These cases underscore the urgent need for stringent regulations to protect organ donors and recipients alike.”

Salako, represented by the Director of the Hospital Services Department, Salahudeen Jimoh, emphasized that every aspect was meticulously examined during the validation process to ensure it effectively addresses the specific challenges encountered in Nigeria.

The document highlights several critical areas, including ethics in transplantation, donor protection, the safety of transplant patients, minimum standards for organ transplantation, and the procedures necessary for ensuring compliance.

These guidelines are designed to restore confidence in organ donation in Nigeria by fostering transparency, accountability, and adherence to international best practices, as noted by Salako.

To further enhance the regulations, the minister underscored the necessity of mapping and certifying all healthcare institutions involved in organ donation and transplantation to guarantee they adhere to the highest standards of practice.

“Additionally, we will establish an organ donation and transplantation registry and banking system to streamline the management of organ donations across Nigeria,” he stated.