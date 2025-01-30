Ned Nwoko’s Planned Defection To APC Will Boost Economic Growth – Aide

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko, is set to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A move his media team says will inject fresh energy and a development-driven approach into the ruling party and the nation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Nwoko’s Director of Communications, Gloria Okolugbo, described the senator’s decision as a strategic step that will boost economic initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s administration while reinforcing the APC in Delta North.

“Senator Prince Ned Nwoko’s move to the APC brings fresh energy and a development-driven perspective to both the party and the nation. His wealth of experience and commitment to impactful governance position him as a key player in President Tinubu’s vision for a stronger Nigerian economy,” the statement read.

Okolugbo noted that Nwoko’s leadership will be crucial in revitalizing the APC in Delta North, helping to strengthen the party’s presence and credibility in the region.

The statement highlighted Nwoko’s contributions to economic diversification, especially in areas such as renewable energy, waste recycling, and public-private partnerships, which align with the Tinubu administration’s economic goals.

It further reads, “For Nigeria, Senator Nwoko’s advocacy for innovative solutions like renewable energy, waste recycling, and public-private partnerships aligns with the administration’s economic diversification goals.”

“His ability to attract global partnerships and investments can catalyze growth in critical sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, and education.”

Nwoko’s transition to the APC is expected to bridge the gap between federal policies and grassroots development, ensuring that government initiatives translate into real impact at the local level.

The aide added, “By fostering collaboration between federal initiatives and local communities, he ensures grassroots benefits while advancing the President’s economic agenda.

“Senator Nwoko’s dynamic contributions at both the national and local levels make him a positive force in shaping a prosperous Nigeria and a stronger Delta North APC.”