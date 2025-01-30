Latest Price Of Cow In Lagos

The price of a cow in Lagos has significantly increased, with a ready-for-slaughter size currently being sold between ₦1.6 million and ₦1.7 million.

Naija News understands that, due to economic challenges and related matters, the number of cows slaughtered daily in Lagos State has plummeted from 5,000 to 3,000.

Speaking on the development in a recent interaction with journalists, the Lagos State Butchers Association Patron, Alhaji Bamidele Kazeem, disclosed that the decline was due to the country’s ongoing socio-economic challenges.

According to him, the drop in cattle slaughter in Lagos started in 2015 following the terror operations of the Boko Haram insurgency and the current exchange rate crisis and inflation worsened the situation.

“This reduction is due to numerous factors, including economic challenges, terror-related activities, and environmental concerns,” Kazeem told journalists on Thursday.

He expressed concern that the number of slaughtered cows could decline even further due to rising prices in the market.

“Previously, we could purchase a cow for between ₦400,000 and ₦500,000, depending on the breed, size, and location, but we now pay between ₦1.6 million and ₦1.7 million for a cow,” he said.

“Banditry and farmer-herder conflicts have also contributed to reduced cattle production, affecting supply and the number of cows slaughtered in Lagos.”

Kazeem cautioned that the decrease may adversely affect the availability of meat within the state.

Consequently, he called upon the state government, butchers, and farmers to collaborate in finding a solution to this problem.

“All hands must be on deck to tackle these challenges and create a more sustainable industry,” he said.

The patron also highlighted the impact of climate and environmental factors on cattle rearing.

“When temperatures rise, it can cause heat stress, reducing cattle growth rates, milk production, and fertility.

“Veterinary doctors from the Lagos State Health Ministry conduct checks to ensure the cows’ health and prevent infections,” Kazeem added.