Labour Sets March As Deadline For Minimum Wage Compliance, Warns Defaulters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stern warning to state governments and employers, demanding full implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage, including consequential salary adjustments, by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Any failure to comply, the union insists, will lead to serious repercussions.

President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and NLC’s National Internal Auditor, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, made this declaration during the SSANU National Leadership Retreat in Abuja.

He criticised the reluctance of some institutions and state governments to honour the new wage structure, describing it as an act of insincerity and a deliberate attempt to shortchange workers.

“The problem with the government and employers of labour is insincerity. The national minimum wage has been signed into law, and payments should have commenced nationwide. However, in many universities and states, the wage is treated as just an award without full implementation,” Ibrahim asserted.

He said that the NLC is monitoring compliance closely and will take decisive action against defaulters.

“By the end of this first quarter, any state or employer of labour that refuses to implement the national minimum wage and consequential adjustments will face the consequences. The labour laws are there, and we have all it takes to enforce workers’ rights,” he warned.

Responding to reports that National Assembly members allegedly demanded ₦8 million from university Vice Chancellors during budget defense sessions, Ibrahim condemned such acts, warning that the labour movement would not tolerate the exploitation of already struggling institutions.

NLC’s National Internal Auditor said: “If this allegation turns out to be true, it is unfortunate. No public university in Nigeria has enough resources even to pay its electricity bills. Many have operated without electricity for months. Where will they get ₦8 million to give lawmakers?”

He emphasized that the union would confront the National Assembly if necessary: “The National Assembly is not too big for us to fight. We will fight them and chase out those not working for the good of the people. We will only support progressives.”

He also addressed internal challenges within the union, highlighting the issue of members undermining collective actions through sabotage.

“Unfortunately, some of our members work against our collective struggle through blackmail and underhand dealings. This is not unique to SSANU; it happens across sectors. This retreat aims to educate members on the importance of unity and discipline.”

Ibrahim stressed the need for unity, discipline, and new strategies beyond strike actions, as prolonged industrial disputes have lost impact due to government indifference and worker fatigue.