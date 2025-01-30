Ex-Imo Commissioner Fabian Ihekweme Admits To Spreading Falsehood, Apologises To Gov Uzodinma

The former Commissioner for Foreign and International Affairs in Imo State, Fabian Ihekweme, has publicly apologised to Governor Hope Uzodinma for spreading false information against the state government.

In a handwritten apology submitted to the police on January 27, Ihekweme admitted to fabricating allegations against the governor with malicious intent.

He expressed remorse and pledged to refrain from further defamatory actions.

Naija News reports that Ihekweme’s apology follows his recent arrest after a petition by the Imo Democratic Alliance (IDA), which accused him of publishing seditious and inflammatory content aimed at inciting unrest.

The police dismissed rumours of his abduction, stating that his arrest was lawful and backed by a signed warrant.

Ihekweme, who served in Uzodinma’s first term, reportedly intensified attacks on the governor via social media after being excluded from the second-term cabinet.

Government sources claim he was sidelined due to alleged involvement in an attempt to sell off state-owned properties, including Avutu Poultry and the Okigwe Water Scheme—an accusation that previously led to his arrest.

His online allegations included claims of corruption within the administration and accusations that the Imo Concord Hotel was to be sold to Marriott Hotels.

Additionally, he allegedly demanded a ₦500 million bribe from the governor to halt his criticisms.

As of press time, requests for comments from the police and state government representatives remain unanswered.