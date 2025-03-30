Millions Believe If Tinubu Can’t Fix Nigeria, All Hope Is Lost – Gov Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has said millions of Nigerians believe President Bola Tinubu can fix the country.

Governor Uzodimma added that Nigerians believed if President Tinubu could not fix the country, all hope would be lost.

Naija News reports that Uzodimma stated this on Saturday, at the 73rd birthday celebration party for the President in Abuja.

He said the President’s tough economic decisions for the country demonstrate his deep desire to solve the country’s economic challenges.

“Only a leader with deep conviction and love for country could have taken the bold yet necessary decisions you’ve made. Decisions which have averted collapse and are now restoring hope and confidence across the Federation.

“As I have said before, and I want to repeat it tonight for emphasis, millions of Nigerians believe that if you could not fix this country, it means then that all hope is lost. I am pleased to say that and to confirm that you have not disappointed us so far. Through your purposeful and transformative leadership, Nigeria has regained its footing and is now moving forward with a renewed determination towards a future of greatness.

“You have already ignited the Nigerian spirit of ingenuity and resilience. You have given our people cause to believe in the nation once more. And under two years, you have already secured a place in history through your bold reforms and a legacy of service. So what can one wish a man of prodigious intellect, political master, economic acumen, and genuine compassion on a day like this, just to say that only God will continue to preserve and strengthen you for Nigeria,” he said.

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum said the country needed Tinubu’s leadership. He prayed to God to strengthen him to finish his work for the nation.

“We still need your leadership. Mr. President, silver or gold, we don’t have to give to you, but we will always pray for you, for God to strengthen your determination to write a befitting history for our generation and generations as unborn,” he added.