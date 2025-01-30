EFCC To Arraign Ex-NHIS Boss, Usman Yusuf Over Alleged Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed former executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, was arrested for alleged fraud.

Naija News reported that the anti-graft agency arrested the professor of haematology-oncology and bone marrow transplantation in his house in the presence of his wife and children at about 4:46pm on Wednesday.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrest with TheCable and said Yusuf will be arraigned on Thursday, 30 January 2025, at Court 44, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Kuje.

The EFCC charged Yusuf for allegedly using his position while in office to confer an undue advantage to himself by approving a vehicle purchase at the cost of ₦49,197,750, against the budgeted sum of ₦30,000,000.

The EFCC also accused Yusuf of retaining a private interest in the corporate entity known as GK Kanki Foundation and, without due process, awarding a contract for ₦10.1 million in favour of the GK Kanki Foundation for the purported training of 90 persons when the actual number of trainees was 45.

The court document reads, “That you, Prof Usman Yusu,f sometime between 2016 and 2017 whilst being the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NIS) in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, and being a public officer in the Services of National Health Insurance Scheme knowingly held a private interest in the corporate entity known as: Zaramat Global Services Limited, and without due procurement processes, awarded a contract in the sum of N771,428.58 Naira, in favour of Zaramat Global Services Limited for a training programme on Risk Management and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 54 Public Procurement Act, 2007, and punishable under the Section 45 (2) and (3) of the same Acct.

“That you, P.of Usman Yusuf sometime between 2016 and 2017 whilst being the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court used your position to confer an undue advantage upon yourself and knowingly acquired a private interest in an entity known as Lubekh Nigeria Limited owned by your nephew, Khalifa Hassan Yusuf, by awarding to him a contract for media and special public relations consultancy in the sum of N17,500.000.00, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2 and punishable under the same Section of the Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Act, 2000.”