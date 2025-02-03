EFCC Arraigns Former NHIS Boss Usman Yusuf Over Alleged Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, on a five-count amended charge of alleged fraud.

Naija News reports that Yusuf was brought before Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kuje, Abuja, on Monday.

During the court session, the former NHIS boss pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

His counsel, O.I Habeeb, requested that he be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing of his bail application.

However, Justice Nwecheonwu ruled that since the defendant had been arraigned, he ceased to be under EFCC custody and must be transferred to a correctional facility.

The judge then adjourned the case to February 12, 2025, and ordered that Yusuf be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre until his bail application is heard.

The EFCC has accused Yusuf of:

– Abusing his office to confer undue advantages on himself between 2016 and 2017.

– Awarding contracts without following due procurement processes.

The charges stem from irregularities and alleged financial misconduct during his tenure as NHIS Executive Secretary.

The case against Yusuf is part of the EFCC’s wider crackdown on financial mismanagement in government agencies. The next hearing on February 12 will determine whether Yusuf will be granted bail as the case proceeds.