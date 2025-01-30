Ex-NHIS Boss, Usman Yusuf To Remain In EFCC Custody As Court Postpones Arraignment Date

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kuje, has moved the arraignment of former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, to Monday, February 3, 2025.

Naija News reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Yusuf on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, and was brought before Justice Chinyere E. Nwecheonwu on Thursday for his scheduled arraignment on allegations of fraud.

However, the EFCC released a statement on Thursday revealing that the court adjourned the case to allow for the amendment of charges.

During the session, defense counsel, Isah Dokto Haruna, who held brief for lead counsel O.I. Habeeb, SAN, sought bail for the defendant, but the judge declined the request due to the postponed arraignment.

Justice Nwecheonwu ruled, ordering that Yusuf remain in EFCC custody until his next court appearance, “In the absence of a formal arraignment, bail at this stage is premature,”

The case is scheduled to continue on February 3, 2025, when the former NHIS boss will face formal charges.

Naija News reported that the EFCC charged Yusuf for allegedly using his position while in office to confer an undue advantage to himself by approving a vehicle purchase at the cost of ₦49,197,750, against the budgeted sum of ₦30,000,000.

The EFCC also accused Yusuf of retaining a private interest in the corporate entity known as GK Kanki Foundation and, without due process, awarding a contract for ₦10.1 million in favour of the GK Kanki Foundation for the purported training of 90 persons when the actual number of trainees was 45.