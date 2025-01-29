‘You Are A Bloodthirsty Tyrant’ – Reno Omokri Attacks El-Rufai

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has accused the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, of allegedly orchestrating the killing of residents during his tenure.

Omokri’s allegations come in response to recent remarks by El-Rufai, who publicly disowned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), claiming the party had deviated from its founding principles.

The former governor alleged that the APC no longer practices internal democracy and has fostered poor leadership.

Omokri Reacts, Accuses El-Rufai Of Hypocrisy

Reacting via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Omokri strongly criticized El-Rufai, alleging that he presided over widespread killings in Kaduna during his time as governor.

He said, “You are a bloodthirsty tyrant, and because you no longer see blood flowing on the streets of Kaduna, you are unable to recognise Nigeria!

“The reason you, Nasir el-Rufai, the Butcher of Kaduna, no longer recognise Nigeria is because, while you were Governor of Kaduna, there were industrial-scale mass killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna after you admitted paying herdsmen, and mass murders of Shiites in Northern Kaduna after your government admitted invading their compound in Zaria and killing almost a thousand Shia men, women, children and infants.

“All of that ended as soon as you left office.”