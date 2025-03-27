Why I Stopped Criticizing Tinubu Over Drug Issue And Turned Supporter – Reno Omokri

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said his change of stance about President Bola Tinubu was due to evidence and principle.

Naija News reports that Omokri, a vocal critic of Tinubu during and after the election, while speaking on Breakfast Central on Thursday, said his initial opposition to the President was based on his academic credentials and alleged links to drug-related activities.

However, a personal investigation into Tinubu’s educational background in September 2022 led him to withdraw his previous claims and urged others to stop spreading misinformation.

Omokri also stated that the Supreme Court’s verdict later prompted him to rethink his position about Tinubu.

He said, “I met with individuals there; I was given inconsiderable evidence that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu attended, passed his exams, and graduated from Chicago State University. And after that date, I changed completely.

“The Supreme Court decision…said that they’ve looked into the drug issue and he was not a drug convict; it was not even a conviction against him; it was a conviction against another person, and he was involved only to the extent that he was an accountant for that person.

“I had to make a decision that since the court had exonerated him, I cannot continue to criticise him on that issue because I will be like the people I had condemned who are still criticising him on academic qualifications.”

According to Reno Omokri, his close friend Nuhu Ribadu’s appointment as National Security Adviser significantly influenced his decision to support the administration.

Omokri said Ribadu convinced him of the administration’s genuine intentions to improve Nigeria.

He added, “Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and I have had a very solid and strong relationship right after he had been exiled by the Yaradua administration.

“In California, we spent a lot of time together; we were like brothers.

“He convinced me. After he convinced me, I did a video in his office, and I told Nigerians that as long as Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is in this government, I am going to support this government, and I am going to support their economic policies.”