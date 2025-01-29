Water, Sanitation, Food Security Critical To National Development – FG

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, has emphasized the critical role of water, sanitation, and food security in shaping Nigeria’s national development agenda.

Naija News reports that Professor Utsev said if the nation must achieve its national development plan, water, sanitation and food security must be paid attention to.

Utsev, who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Richard Pheelangwah, stated this, on Monday, at the opening ceremony of the National Technical Committee Meeting on Water Resources and Sanitation in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State,

According to a statement from the Ministry’s spokesperson, Mrs. Funmi Imuetinyan; he noted that these sectors have direct impacts on public health, economic productivity, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s Council meeting, ‘Water and Food Security: Challenges and Opportunities in the Face of Daunting Climate Change,’ he underscored the urgency of addressing the adverse impacts of flooding, drought, contaminated water supplies, and degraded landscapes posed by Climate Change all of which threaten food security and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) services.

He pointed out that the National Technical Committee forum of the Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources and Sanitation serves as a platform for addressing challenges and advancing mandates in these critical sectors, especially in the context of climate change.

The Minister commended the state of emergency on food security, declared by President Bola Tinubu, emphasizing the need for synergy between ministries and agencies to ensure sustainable irrigation and farmland cultivation across the country.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has initiated several projects to integrate climate considerations into water management.

Utsev acknowledged the growing challenges posed by climate change to access clean water and nutritious food, particularly for vulnerable populations, and emphasized the importance of sustainable development and continuous engagement among stakeholders.

Declaring the session open, the Permanent Secretary of the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Mrs. Emma Udonsek, aligned the meeting’s theme with the Akwa Ibom ARISE Agenda.

She called on participants to adopt innovative strategies to address the dual challenges of climate change and sustainable water and food security.

Representatives from states, the Federal Capital Territory, and other key stakeholders were present at the National Technical Committee meeting.