We Didn’t Import To Crash Food Prices – FG

The Federal Government has denied claims that the drop in food prices was a result of the import of food items into the country facilitated by the government.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, stated this when he paid a visit to a private cassava farm in Ekiti State.

Senator Kyari explained that the import window that was approved by the federal government was abandoned as harvest season provided sufficient local supply.

The Minister added that the drop in food prices was a product of President Bola Tinubu’s sound economic policies as it concerns farming and food security.

While commending the private cassava farm investors, he called for further investment in agriculture to boost food production. He further assured government’s commitment to support all farming activities to guarantee food security.

“This 10,000-hectare cassava farm is a testament to Nigeria’s growing agro-industrial capacity, cultivating high-yield cassava varieties such as White Lion, Dixon, and TME 419, with an impressive yield of 20 to 30 metric tonnes per hectare.

“Their efforts align with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, whose Eight-Point Agenda prioritizes food security. The recent renaming of my Ministry to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security underscores this commitment to ensuring sustainable food production.

“The impact of Mr. President’s policies is evident. In just a few months, food prices have dropped by as much as 50% due to increased supply. The distribution of over 100,000 tonnes of free fertilizer to farmers nationwide has significantly boosted food production, leading to a bumper harvest.

“Contrary to speculation, no food imports were made. While an import window was considered, it was ultimately not utilized as the harvest season provided sufficient local supply. The recent price drops are a result of hoarded food being released into the market alongside increased domestic production,” he said.