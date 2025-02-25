Food Security: FG Secures 2000 Tractors From Belarus

The Federal Government on Monday, received 2000 tractors from Belarus, in its move to boost food security.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the tractors affirmed the government’s commitment to modernizing agriculture and ensuring food security for all Nigerians.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kyari stated the tractors underscored Nigeria and Belarus government’s partnership for mechanized agriculture.

“Nigeria has taken a significant step in its agricultural mechanization drive with the arrival of the first batch of 2,000 Belarus tractors. This milestone reaffirms the government’s commitment to modernizing agriculture, increasing productivity, and ensuring food security for all Nigerians,” he said.

The Minister further disclosed that the 2000 tractors were received along with 9,072 agricultural implements designed to support different farming operations in the country.

“Under this initiative, 2,000 tractors are being deployed, each complemented by 9,072 assorted agricultural implements designed to support different farming operations. The tractors come in four models tailored for various terrains and farming needs: 90-horsepower (2-wheel drive), 90-horsepower (4-wheel drive), 80-horsepower (2-wheel drive), and 80-horsepower (4-wheel drive). Each category consists of 500 units to ensure that farmers across the country have access to the appropriate machinery,” he stated.

He explained that the tractors would be distributed under the categories of outright purchase, leasing and service provision.

“To maximize impact, the tractors will be distributed under three key schemes: direct purchase for individuals and organizations seeking to acquire them outright, a leasing scheme that provides affordable access to mechanization without full ownership costs, and a service provider model that establishes tractor service centers in farming communities, allowing smallholder farmers to lease tractors as needed,” he explained.

Senator Kyari commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritizing food security and rural economic growth.

“This delivery is a direct fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes agricultural mechanization as a key driver of food security and rural economic growth. This is a case of ‘Promise Made, Promise Kept.’ Mr. President, the Farmer President of Nigeria, has once again demonstrated his commitment to delivering tangible results that will transform the lives of millions of Nigerians,” he added.