Food Prices Coming Down Because Of Our Policies – FG

The Federal Government has said the drop in food prices showed its policies were aimed at alleviating hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the government remained committed to addressing economic challenges facing the country.

In a statement on Monday, Kyari said the government was committed to achieving food sufficiency for the country.

“Over the past months, we’ve taken strategic steps to combat rising food prices, and the results are clear—staple food prices are dropping significantly. This is not by chance but a result of decisive government action and unwavering policy implementation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“But this is just the beginning! We remain committed to ensuring fair pricing, enhanced food distribution, and increased agricultural productivity so that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry.

“These significant reductions did not happen by chance—they are the result of decisive government action, strategic market monitoring, and unwavering policy implementation,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that the drop in food prices continued despite hoarding and artificial inflation of prices by some traders.

“Despite attempts by a few unscrupulous traders to hoard food and artificially inflate prices, our interventions are ensuring a continuous drop in food costs. This progress reflects the bold vision of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes food affordability and security for all Nigerians.

“Let me assure Nigerians that this is just the beginning. We will continue working tirelessly to strengthen agricultural productivity, enhance food distribution systems, and ensure fair pricing across all markets.

“Together, we will build a food-secure Nigeria where no citizen goes to bed hungry,” he added.