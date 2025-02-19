FG Blames Past Govts For High Food Prices

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, has assured that the government is “working tirelessly to continuously lower food prices for everyone“.

Naija News reports that Senator Abdullahi said the past governments failed to boost food production in the country leading to dependency on imports.

In an interview with TVC on Tuesday, the Minister stated that the current administration has put measures in place to reverse the trend and ensure food sufficiency for the citizens.

“In past years, our food production sector has suffered significant losses, leading to low productivity and increased dependency on imports.

“However, since coming into government, we have worked tirelessly to reverse this trend. We have provided farmers with improved seeds and essential inputs while also increasing the level of mechanization across the agricultural sector,” he said.

Abdullahi highlighted that with the revamping of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) farmers would have easy credit to boost their food production. He also added that the government was working hard to revamp all agricultural research institutions to aid improvement in food production.

“Additionally, we have strengthened our agricultural research institutions, enhancing their capacity to drive innovation and improve yields.

“As part of our commitment to supporting farmers, we are in the final stages of revamping the Bank

of Agriculture.

“By the end of the first quarter, this process will be completed, ensuring that farmers have better access to financing. Furthermore, we are establishing a strict and credible data system to

enhance transparency and efficiency in agricultural funding and policy implementation.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has been working in close synergy with state governments, research

institutions, and other relevant departments to implement policies that boost food production.

“Through these partnerships, we have enhanced extension services, improved rural infrastructure, and ensured that farmers at the grassroots level benefit directly from government programs.

“This collaborative approach is strengthening our agricultural value chain and making Nigeria more food secure,” he stated.

The Minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and commitment to agricultural transformation.

“His leadership has been instrumental in driving these reforms, and with his continued backing, we will achieve even greater milestones in ensuring food security and economic prosperity for our nation,” he added.