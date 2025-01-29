“Unfounded Accusations And Blackmail” – House Of Reps Deny Demanding Bribe From Universities

The House of Representatives has rubbished claims that some lawmakers are demanding bribes from vice-chancellors of federal universities to approve their allocations in the 2025 budget.

The House of Reps said such allegations are unfounded and simply an attempt to blackmail the lawmakers.

Naija News recalls that an online news medium had claimed some lawmakers in the National Assembly set up a bribery scheme targeting federal universities and other tertiary institutions in the country.

The report claimed lawmakers are using intimidation and threats to force the heads of universities to pay ₦8 million each to approve their allocations in the 2025 budget.

However, in a reaction on Wednesday via its account on the X platform, the Green Chamber, while maintaining its integrity, said the leadership of many federal universities have many questions to answer.

It accused them of avoiding questions and inquiries into their operational activities, adding that the House of Reps, while on oversight duties, discovered troubling issues in the governance of several institutions in the country.

The statement added that a comprehensive report is being prepared but preliminary reports suggest many of these institutions are not been properly managed.

The statement read: “It is a matter of public record that some of these tertiary institutions have pending audit queries from the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation and have consistently failed to appear before the House Committee on Public Accounts to clarify these issues.

“This evasion raises questions about their governance practices and financial stewardship.

“This is in addition to disturbing allegations of sexual harassment, abuse of office and high handedness in their dealings with staff and students, for which legislative oversight provides a crucial platform to address in the spirit of transparency.

“It is also noteworthy that recent oversight visits by the House Committee on University Education have revealed troubling governance practices in certain institutions.

“While the final report is being compiled, preliminary findings in certain institutions suggest a pattern of serious malfeasance that demand thorough investigation.

“These engagements provide an opportunity for institutions to demonstrate accountability, yet some individuals have chosen to deflect with unfounded accusations and blackmail.”