Bill To Remove Immunity For Vice President, Governors, And Deputy Governors Passes Second Reading In House Of Representatives

A bill seeking to strip the Vice President, Governors, and Deputy Governors of immunity from prosecution has successfully passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that the bill, which aims to amend the Constitution of Nigeria, was debated and voted on during Wednesday’s plenary session.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Rivers state, Solomon Bob.

He said the bill seeks to “promote accountability in public office” by removing the immunity currently granted to the vice-president, governors, and their deputies.

More details later…