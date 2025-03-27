Bill To Transition Nigeria To Parliamentary System Passes Second Reading In House Of Representatives

A bill seeking to transition Nigeria from its current presidential system of government to a parliamentary system has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that the bill was one of 31 Constitution amendment bills discussed during a plenary session presided over by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on Thursday.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to Provide for the Office of the Prime Minister as Head of Government and the Office of President as Head of State and to Provide for a Framework for the Mode of Election to the Said Offices and for Related Matters (HB.1115),” the bill was sponsored by House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, alongside 59 other lawmakers.

If passed, the bill will effectively replace the current presidential system with a parliamentary model, where the Prime Minister, elected by the legislature, will hold executive powers, while the President will serve as a ceremonial Head of State.

In February 2024, 60 members of the House introduced three bills proposing amendments to the Nigerian Constitution (1999, as amended), aiming for a transition to a parliamentary system of government by 2031. These bills include the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (HB.1115); Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (HB.1116); and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (HB.1117).

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, Abdussamad Dasuki expressed that the proposed amendments would have a profound impact on Nigeria’s political landscape.

He argued that the current presidential system, despite several amendments, has proven ineffective, especially in addressing the nation’s developmental challenges.

Dasuki highlighted several shortcomings of the presidential system, including the high cost of governance, which limits available resources for critical sectors like infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He also pointed to the excessive powers vested in the executive, which, he noted, is not directly accountable to the people.

“Over the years, the imperfections of the presidential system of government have become glaring to all, despite several alterations to the constitution to address the shortcomings of a system that has denied the nation the opportunity of attaining its full potential,” Dasuki said.

He added that the parliamentary system, which was in place during Nigeria’s First Republic, provided a governance model in which both legislative and executive powers were exercised by elected representatives who were directly accountable to the people.

The sponsors of the bill argued that returning Nigeria to a parliamentary system would foster greater accountability in government, making it more responsible and responsive to the needs of the people.

They also suggested that the parliamentary system would reduce the cost of governance, making it more efficient and less financially burdensome.

“For six years while it was in operation, the parliamentary system worked for the country,” Dasuki concluded, advocating for a return to the system that functioned well during the early years of Nigeria’s independence.