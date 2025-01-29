Police Officer Killed As Bandits Attack LG Chairman’s House In Katsina

A Police officer has been confirmed dead following an attack on the residence of the Chairman of Malumfashi Local Government Area, Katsina State, Maharazu Dayi.

Naija News gathered the officer, identified as Corporal Shamsudeen Lawal, was shot when the gunmen attacked the residence of Dayi on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, the Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, stated that the officer was shot and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He added that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, and an investigation has been launched on the matter.

Sadiq said, “Yes, the incident happened yesterday, but our men were mobilised to the scene as the officer was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“We arrested three suspects in connection with the attack, and further developments will be communicated to you as the investigation is ongoing.”

An eyewitness quoted by Punch on the condition of anonymity said the chairman and his family were inside the house at the time of the attack and security operatives were able to thwart the attack.

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Military have made a fresh discovery of a cache of firearms in Zamfara State in the course of their search for notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

Naija News reports the troops of 1 Brigade of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), intercepted the cache of arms in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordinator Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, the discovery was made during an operation conducted on Monday, January 27.

He disclosed that the operation was carried out based on intelligence regarding suspected arms dealers operating from the Niger Republic, which led the troops to launch a covert operation to track the suspects, resulting in a pursuit along the Kaura Namoda-Zurmi Road.