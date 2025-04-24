Notorious Bandit Leader Killed In Rival Clash In Katsina

A notorious bandit leader, Harisu Babba Yauni, was killed along with ten of his men during a violent clash with a rival group.

Naija News reports that the clash occured in Yauni Forest, located in Zakka, Safana Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

Security forces confirmed to Zagazola Makama that the incident occurred on April 23, 2025, around 8:30 a.m. Reports indicated that Babba Yauni and his group were attacked by a rival faction from Kambarau, Tudun Dole, and Kauyen Mahuta Forests in Tsaskiya Ward of Safana LGA.

Harisu Babba Yauni, believed to be responsible for the recent killing of a Personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Zakka PMF Camp, had been a target of security forces due to his notorious activities.

The clash between the two groups resulted in the deaths of Babba Yauni and his associates.

Meanwhile, armed criminal gangs have imposed a hefty ₦60 million levy on around 12 villages in Zamfara State, alleging that the residents collaborated with the Nigerian military during recent operations that struck their hideouts.

Naija News gathered that the targeted villages are Koloma, Dan Hayin Zargado, Zargado, Dan Godabe, Sabuwar Tunga, Makini, Bubaka, Yelwa, Bahwada, Koda, Manya, and Kabusu.

Tension has gripped locals who fear that non-compliance could provoke deadly retaliations such as mass kidnappings, arson attacks, or outright killings.

A journalist covering security affairs, Bakatsine, revealed the incident via his verified account on 𝕏 on Tuesday, raising alarm over the likelihood of further escalation without swift governmental response.

Speaking to BBC Hausa, a former councillor of Dankurmi Ward, Hon. Iliyasu Salisu Dankurmi, verified the extortion demand and attributed it to recent army offensives in the area that reportedly dealt significant blows to the bandits.

“The Nigerian Army had recently raided the area, and the bandits are now demanding ₦60million as compensation. They have threatened to make life unbearable if we don’t pay,” Dankurmi stated.

He went on to disclose that the bandits had already abducted eight people from Zargado village, and their release is now being used as leverage to extract the payment.