PDP Governors Visit Makinde, Condole With Him Over Brother’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, following the death of his elder brother, Sunday Makinde.

The chairman of the forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, led a delegation of PDP governors to Makinde’s private residence at Agodi GRA, Ibadan, where they sympathized with him over his loss.

Mohammed, in his remarks, described the late Sunday Makinde as a man who lived a fulfilled life and commended Governor Makinde for his resilience and dedication to his duties despite the painful loss.

“Your resilience is commendable, and we appreciate that you have continued to discharge your responsibilities effectively despite your personal loss. We are with you in this difficult time,” Mohammed said.

In response, Governor Seyi Makinde thanked the PDP governors for their moral and emotional support, emphasizing that their visit reaffirmed the unity and brotherhood within the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“This visit means a lot to me. It shows the unity and bond we share as PDP governors, and I deeply appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time,” Makinde stated.

Among the PDP governors present during the visit were:

– Governor Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State)

– Governor Ademola Adeleke (Osun State)

Other PDP leaders and stakeholders

The PDP Governors’ Forum assured Makinde of their solidarity and pledged to continue standing by him and his family as they navigate through their period of grief.