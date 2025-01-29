Odefa Deceived Gov Mbah That I Must Be Removed From Office – Samuel Anyanwu

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has claimed that the former South East Zonal Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, plotted his removal from office.

He stated that Odefa deceived the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, that he must be removed from office.

Despite the plot for his removal, Anyanwu said he was elected at a national convention and can only be removed at a national convention.

He disclosed this at an ongoing meeting of members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of South East extraction, which includes stakeholders from the party from the zone.

According to him, “In 2023, I wanted to contest for the governorship of my state and I wrote to the party that I would be away for three months.

“And I asked my deputy to hold forth until my return. Unknown to me, the former South East Zonal Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, was plotting to remove me from office.

“He deceived the only governor we have in the South East, Peter Mbah, to say I had to be removed.”

The position of the PDP’s National Secretary has been a contentious issue since Anyanwu left to contest the Imo governorship position, which he lost.

In his absence, the Southeast Caucus of the party endorsed Sunday Ude-Okoye to replace him.

After losing the position, efforts to reclaim his seat as the secretary have thrown the party into further crisis.