NSIB Gives Update On Max Air Plane Accident

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), says it has launched an investigation into the incident involving Max Air Boeing 737 aircraft at the Kano International Airport on Tuesday.

The NSIB statement said an investigation has been opened and is ongoing to find the root cause of the incident.

The Max Air plane, which departed Lagos for Kano, landed on runway o6 during the deceleration phase while still under 60 knots and with the thrust reversers engaged, a loud bang was heard followed by the aircraft veering sharply to the left.

All the 53 passengers and crew members disembarked safely, and no injuries were recorded, Naija News reports.

The Director of Public Affairs of the NSIB, Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, said an update would be provided on the investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the domestic operations of Max Air have been suspended for three months by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The suspension was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu.

He said during the three-month suspension period, the NCAA will carry out a comprehensive safety and economic assessment of Max Air and the resumption of Max Air’s domestic operations would be based on the satisfactory completion of this audit.