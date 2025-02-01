NSIB Confirms Allied Air Plane Crashed During CBN Cargo Collection

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau ( NSIB ) has confirmed that the Allied Air Boeing 737-400 Freighter that crashed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on December 11, 2024, was en route to collect cargo for the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ).

According to a preliminary report released on Saturday, the aircraft, registered as 5N-JRT and operated by Allied Air Limited, was on a positioning flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with plans to pick up CBN cargo.

Before the incident, the flight had completed several sectors, including Lagos-Abuja and Abuja-Sokoto.

“On 11 December 2024, a Boeing 737-400F aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-JRT, operated by Allied Air Limited was on a positioning flight to pick up cargo for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” the bureau in a preliminary report stated.

Naija News recalls that the crash occurred at 09:44, as the plane was descending towards Abuja after arriving from Douala earlier that morning.

Despite the unexpected landing, all passengers and crew members onboard, including the Captain and First Officer, exited safely, and no injuries were reported.

NSIB’s investigation revealed that the aircraft had undergone 101 landings since November 1, 2024, and had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness.

Weather conditions during the flight were favourable, with no adverse meteorological factors recorded, and all navigational and communication systems, except for the Airfield Lighting Panel System, were operational.

“Both the Captain and First Officer held valid licenses and medical certificates. The aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness and had performed 101 landings since November 1, 2024, 85 of which used Flaps 15.

“Weather conditions were favourable with no adverse meteorological factors reported. All navigational and communication equipment, except the Airfield Lighting Panel System, were serviceable,” NSIB’s investigation revealed.