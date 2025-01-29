Kano Airport Runway Shutdown As Max Air Plane Suffers Tyre Burst

The runway at Kano airport has been temporarily shut down for inspection and clearance following a tyre burst incident involving a Max Air aircraft during its landing.

Naija News reports that this occurrence on Tuesday night resulted in disruptions to flight schedules; however, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated without sustaining any injuries.

Following the incident, the airline has assured swift action to make things right quickly.

In a communique issued via their official X account, the Mallam Aminu International Airport in Kano announced that the runway will remain closed for inspection and clearance, which may result in delays in flight operations on Wednesday, January 29, 2024.

The airline expressed sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause and thanked passengers for their patience as they await further updates regarding the reopening of the runway.

Meanwhile, Max Air reassured the public that the situation was handled professionally.

It said, “Our crew handled the situation professionally, ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew members. There were no injuries, and the aircraft has since been removed from the runway as of 04:28.”

The airline commended its engineering team for their prompt action and guaranteed passengers that information regarding flight schedules would be communicated at the earliest opportunity.

On Wednesday morning, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirmed via their official X account that the incident pertained to Flight VM1605, which has the registration number 5N-MBD.

The NCAA reported that the pilot, cabin crew, and all 53 passengers were safely evacuated without any injuries noted.

Additionally, the agency indicated that the aircraft had been relocated from the runway to Taxiway B.

“The aircraft has been removed from the runway to Taxiway B. The NCAA has directed that a thorough runway inspection be carried out before the runway is opened.

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has taken charge of the investigation,” the agency said.