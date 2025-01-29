“It Is Unacceptable For Nigeria To Stay For 19 Years Without Conducting A Population Census, We Will Talk To Tinubu” – Abbas

The Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has stressed the need for Nigeria to conduct a population census as soon as possible.

Abbas said conducting a national census will, among other things, help dispel doubts about the country’s population, which some believe to be exaggerated.

He stressed that for proper planning, it is important to know Nigeria’s actual population, noting that staying 19 years without conducting any census is unacceptable.

Naija News reports the Speaker stated this on Tuesday when the board and management of the National Population Commission (NPC) led by its chairman, Nasir Kwarra, and its director-general, Ojogun Osifo, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Abbass vowed that he and others would engage with President Bola Tinubu to ensure the census is conducted this year, 2025.

“It is unacceptable for a country as big as Nigeria to stay for 19 years without conducting a population census.

“Statistics don’t lie. I will be part of those who will engage Mr president on the issue of conducting census this year.

“I will see my counterpart in the senate on how to see Mr president. It will be a historic thing,” he said.

Abbas added that a national census under the current administration will “immortalise” the president.

Naija News recalls Nigeria last conducted a census in 2006 during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.