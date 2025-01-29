‘Do Not Destroy The Party For Personal Ambitions’ – Damagum Warns PDP Leaders

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagum, has cautioned party leaders against actions that could deepen the ongoing crisis within the National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking at the 78th Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in Abuja, Damagum accused some PDP leaders, including BoT members, of fueling internal divisions for personal gain.

He urged them to prioritize the party’s unity, warning that destabilizing the PDP for individual ambitions could ultimately backfire.

In what appeared to be a response to BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara’s earlier remarks, he called for introspection among party leaders.

Damagum said, “I want to say this with the highest sense of responsibility, part of this crisis that you see today within the NWC, is propelled by our leaders who are supposed to unite us.

“And as the conscience of this party, some of us are also complicit. We should look inwards, and search our conscience. This party is dear to all of us, it is the only thing we have.

“It’s very unfortunate, I would say it the way it is, where people are called, we all know the working of NWC, some of you here have been NWC members.

“I’ll be sitting down at the chairman only to see my members called by certain leaders to visit certain places, without my knowledge.”

He cautioned those with political ambitions against creating chaos for personal gains. “Each one of you, if you are the chairman, will find it difficult. And I want to use this opportunity to caution us, caution our leaders.

“You may have ambition, but you don’t ride on a dead horse to reach your destination. If you create a crisis simply to further your ambition, you may get what you want, but your dream will not be realized, because, by that time, you have injured the horse you are going to ride to that destination,” he stated.

Despite the internal turmoil, Damagum stressed that the PDP remains the hope of Nigerians. He urged members to put aside differences and focus on strengthening the party’s structure.

“We should sheath our swords, work towards uniting ourselves so that we’ll have a credible vehicle that can challenge what is bedevilling us,” he added.

The PDP chair also assured the BoT that the long-awaited National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which has been postponed multiple times, will be held in February.

“At the last meeting we had with the governors, we all agreed we’ll have NEC.

“I want to assure you that we’ll do everything possible to have this NEC in this February. You are all aware we’ve started the process of zonal congresses.

“Even at that, I enjoin our leaders to also be mindful of doing anything that can mar these congresses.

“It’s very important to sound this note because whatever we do, is the structure you are building to hold what you have at your hand.

“Like you said, we are supposed to bring credible people. We’ve had congresses recently in almost 29 states. We have problems in a few states. I think we are getting there,” he said.

Wabara Expresses Disappointment, Calls for Urgent NEC Meeting

In his address, BoT Chairman Adolphus Wabara expressed deep concern over the leadership crisis, stating that failure to resolve internal conflicts weakens the PDP’s credibility.

“As elder statesmen and women; leaders who hold the trust of the generality of our party members and the public, it is disheartening that these issues have not been resolved.

“The failure to resolve these internal conflicts undermines the strength and credibility of our party.

“It is therefore imperative that the NWC rises above personal interests and places the survival and progress of our great party above all other considerations,” he said.

Wabara emphasized the urgent need for the NEC meeting to hold as scheduled in February 2025.

“In the light of these challenges, I must emphasize the urgent need for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“I again urge the NWC to honour its words and convene the NEC meeting as scheduled in February 2025.

“It is pertinent to stress that party members across the country are in earnest expectation that the NEC meeting will hold this February.

“The NEC remains the highest decision-making body of our party, and we must convene without further delay to address these pressing concerns.

“The NEC meeting will serve as a platform to reaffirm our shared commitment to the unity, discipline, and ideals that bind us together as members of the PDP,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of electing credible leaders in the upcoming zonal congresses, urging that the process be transparent and reflective of members’ collective will.

“As we prepare to conduct our Zonal Congresses, may I remind us all of the critical importance of electing credible leaders at every level of our party’s structure.

“These leaders will serve as the face and voice of the PDP, and they must possess the vision, integrity, and capacity to steer the affairs of the party effectively.

“Let us ensure that the processes are free, fair, and transparent so that the outcome reflects the collective will of our members.

“Despite the challenges we face, let me reiterate that the PDP remains the hope of Nigerians. Our nation has endured years of suffering under the poor policies and governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Nigerians are looking to us as a beacon of hope, and we cannot afford to let them down. We must rebuild trust and offer a credible alternative that prioritizes the welfare of the people.

“I therefore call on every one of us to set aside personal differences and work collectively to strengthen the PDP.

“This party has weathered storms before, and I have no doubt that we will emerge stronger, more united, and ready to fulfil our historic mission of leading Nigeria to a brighter future,” Wabara stated, calling for unity to reposition the party for future elections.

Following their remarks, the party’s Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, asked the media and non-BoT members to exit the meeting room, signaling the start of a closed-door session.