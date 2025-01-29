Court Adjourns Yahaya Bello’s Alleged Money Laundering Trial To April, May

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has adjourned the money laundering trial involving former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to April 3, April 24, and May 6, 2025, after the first witness, Fabian Nworah, was called to testify.

Justice Maryann Anenih adjourned the case for continuation of hearing, stating that only one witness could be taken for the day due to other cases scheduled in her courtroom.

When the case was called, Prosecution Counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), informed the court that he had five witnesses ready to testify.

However, the defence team, led by Joseph Daudu (SAN), raised concerns about the availability of witness statements from the 2nd and 3rd defendants.

Daudu argued that the prosecution had failed to provide the defence team with the sworn statements of the 2nd Defendant, making it difficult for them to prepare their case adequately.

“The statements of the second defendant have not been served on us to enable us to determine our representation,” Daudu argued.

He further accused the prosecution of playing a “hide and seek” game, insisting that the defence must be given the witness’ statements on oath before cross-examination.

Supporting Daudu’s position, Counsel for the 3rd Defendant, Abubakar Aliyu (SAN), asked the court to order the prosecution to release all relevant materials, including digital evidence and forensic reports.

However, Prosecution Counsel Pinheiro dismissed the defence’s arguments, accusing them of deliberate delay tactics and maintaining that the defendants had already been served relevant documents since November 27, 2024.

Court Declines Adjournment, Orders Witness To Testify

Despite the heated exchanges, Justice Anenih declined the application for adjournment, ordering the prosecution to proceed with its witness testimony.

The first witness, Fabian Nworah, a property developer with Efab Property Nigeria Limited, took the stand and narrated how he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to a property transaction involving Shehu Bello.

Nworah stated that Shehu Bello purchased a property at No. 1 Ikogosi Street, Maitama, Abuja, but the name on the sales agreement was Dr. Bello Ohiani, not Shehu Bello.

He further testified that in 2023, Shehu Bello informed Efab Property that the property was under EFCC investigation and demanded a refund of the ₦550 million paid for it.

The EFCC subsequently ordered Efab Property to refund the money into a designated anti-graft agency account, which the company complied with in two separate payments.

However, throughout his testimony, Nworah did not mention Yahaya Bello’s name.

Following Nworah’s testimony, the court adjourned the trial to April 3, April 24, and May 6, 2025, for the continuation of hearing and further witness testimonies.