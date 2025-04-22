IGP Deploys Team To Investigate Senator Natasha’s Allegations Against Akpabio

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has commissioned a special team to look into the grave accusations levelled by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio, along with former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, of plotting her assassination.

In response, Akpabio filed a petition dated April 3 to the IGP, also copying the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The Senate President described the senator’s statements as “defamatory” and urged authorities to take legal steps to ensure peace and guarantee his safety.

Confirming the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told The Nation that the IGP had already acted on the petition.

“Yes, we have received the petition from the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. The IGP has directed a team to investigate it,” Adejobi stated.

The senator’s allegations were made during a homecoming speech to her supporters on April 1, where she asserted that the alleged plot to eliminate her stemmed from a failed move to initiate her recall from the Senate.

She told the crowd that she had already submitted a formal complaint to the police prior to going public with her claims.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was quoted as saying that: “On the 13th of March at 10:00 pm, mind you, two days before that, Akpabio had called Governor Ododo on the phone to commence my recall, but Ododo told him it would be impossible. Ododo told Akpabio that the recall will be impossible because the masses are with me. But Akpabio was not satisfied, so he called Yahaya Bello. I was informed of everything.

“The meeting was two fold. They told him to commence my recall and that he was going to fund it. The second thing he said was that he should try and kill me. I didn’t make this public, but I have written to the IG of the Police.

“Akpabio told Yahaya Bello that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, that it should happen here so that it will look as if it was the people that killed me here,” the senator alleged.