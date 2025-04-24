$1 Billion Scam: EFCC To Arrest Six CBEX Promoters

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest and remand of six promoters of the now-collapsed and fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme known as “CBEX,” over an alleged $1 billion scam targeting Nigerian victims.

Naija News reports that Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order on Thursday following an ex parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Emmanuel Oku, and four other defendants.

The EFCC alleges that the defendants used a company called ST Technologies to promote CBEX, luring Nigerians to invest in the scheme.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale had pledged to recover Nigerians’ lost investments in the alleged 1.3 trillion naira CryptoBank Exchange scam, committing to take action in collaboration with Interpol and other international agencies.

During the resumed court session on Thursday, EFCC counsel Fadila Yusuf informed the court of a motion ex parte concerning investigations into CBEX and the Commission’s intention to prosecute the suspects in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

“An order of this Honourable Court for the issuance of a warrant of arrest for the defendants. An order of this Honourable Court remanding the defendants in the custody of the Complainant/Applicant pending the conclusion of the investigation into the alleged offences and possible prosecution,” Yusuf said in open court. She emphasized that the case involves foreign collaborators and a scam worth over $1 billion.

Yusuf explained that while the defendants have not yet been apprehended, they used ST Technologies International Limited to promote Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), advertising unrealistic returns and luring unsuspecting members of the public to invest cryptocurrencies on the CBEX platform, with promises of returns of up to 100%.

She further noted that the funds were not stored in any Nigerian accounts, and unraveling the full scope of the syndicate’s activities would take time.

In its application, the EFCC stated that victims were made to convert their digital assets into the stablecoin USDT, which was then deposited into wallets controlled by the suspects. After victims deposited over $1 billion, the CBEX platform became inaccessible, preventing users from withdrawing their investments and exposing the operation as a scam.

The EFCC also stressed that although ST Technologies International Limited was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), it was not licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as an investment platform.

The EFCC further argued that a warrant of arrest is necessary to place the defendants on a Red Notice list so they can be tracked and arrested to face charges.

After reviewing the EFCC’s submissions and court documents, Justice Nwite found merit in the application and granted the motion as prayed.