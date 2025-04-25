Court Orders Remand Of Musician Terry Apala Over Naira Abuse Charge

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, ordered the remand of popular hip-hop musician, Terry Alexander Ejeh, known as Terry Apala, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre until May 5, 2025, when his bail application will be heard and determined.

Ejeh, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), faces a charge of abusing the naira after he was allegedly seen dancing on it during a social event at Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos Island.

EFCC counsel, Sulaimon Sulaiman, informed the court of the charge against the defendant and requested that the charge be read so that Ejeh could take his plea. The defendant, through his counsel, Felix Nwabudu, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following Ejeh’s not guilty plea, Sulaimon requested that the court set a trial date and remand the defendant in custody at the Nigerian Correctional Centre.

Counsel for the defendant, Felix Nwabudu, informed Justice Akintayo Aluko that a bail application had been filed on behalf of Ejeh and that the prosecution had been served a copy of the application earlier that morning. Nwabudu requested that the court hear the bail application immediately.

However, the prosecution opposed the request, stating that they had only received the bail application a few hours before the court sitting and needed more time to study it and provide an appropriate response.

Justice Aluko ruled on the matter, ordering that Ejeh be remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre until the determination of his bail application. The judge also directed that the case be fast-tracked and adjourned the trial until May 5, 2025.

The charge against Ejeh reads, “That you, TERRY ALEXANDER EJEH, on the 5th day of January 2025 at Madison Place, Oniru, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, whilst dancing during a social event, tampered with Naira currency issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by marching on it, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007.”