Afe Babalola: Police Withdraw Defamation Suit Against Dele Farotimi

The Nigeria Police Force has submitted a notice of discontinuance regarding the defamation lawsuit initiated by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun against Lagos-based attorney and author, Dele Farotimi.

Channels Television reported on Wednesday morning that it obtained the notice of discontinuance, dated January 29th, which was filed in accordance with Section 108 (1) (2)(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Naija News reports that this notice seeks to withdraw the charges currently pending against Farotimi at the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti.

The document, signed by police prosecutor Samson Osubu, indicates that the police intend to request the court to dismiss the charges, following the nominal complainant, Are Afe Babalola‘s, wish to discontinue the case after the intervention of concerned citizens.

At the time of this report, all parties involved in the case were present at the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, and the prosecution had served the notice to the defendant’s counsel in court.

However, the judge has yet to convene to officially dismiss the charges.