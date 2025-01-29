Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 29th January 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 28th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1630 and sell at N1640 on Tuesday 28th January 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate N1537 Lowest Rate N1530

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the typical retail cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly called cooking gas, decreased by 13.3 per cent.

Naija News understands that the price of cooking gas, based on a month-to-month (MoM) basis, fell to ₦16,250 in January 2025 from ₦18,750 in December 2024.

Findings revealed that the price of 1kg of gas also saw a reduction of 13.3 per cent, dropping to ₦1,300 from ₦1,500.

A survey of various accredited gas plants by journalists indicated that the price for a kg was being offered at ₦1,250 in some locations, while others were selling it for ₦1,400 per kg.

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Olatunbosun Oladapo, recently spoke with Vanguard on the development.

He stated that, “As an association, we are promoting the widespread use of LPG for cooking, and the primary way to achieve this is by making it affordable.”