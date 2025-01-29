18 Killed In South Sudan Plane Crash

At least 18 people have died following a plane crash in South Sudan’s Unity State on Wednesday.

According to Radio Miraya, operated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the aircraft had departed from an oilfield in the northern state before it crashed, killing most of the passengers and crew members on board.

The ill-fated aircraft had 21 passengers and crew members on board. Reports indicate that only three people survived, but their current condition remains unknown.

South Sudan’s Information Minister, Michael Makuei, has yet to issue an official statement on the crash.

This latest incident adds to the growing list of aviation disasters in war-torn South Sudan, where poor infrastructure and outdated aircraft continue to pose serious risks.

September 2018: At least 19 people lost their lives when a small passenger plane flying from Juba to Yirol crashed.

November 2015: A Russian-built cargo plane carrying passengers crashed after takeoff from Juba International Airport, killing dozens.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the latest crash. Initial reports suggest that the aircraft may have suffered technical difficulties, but officials have not ruled out other possible factors.

The South Sudanese government has promised to release an official statement once more details are confirmed.