Nigerian Army Deploys Soldiers To South Sudan For Peacekeeping Mission

The Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre recently completed the training of 157 army troops designated for a peacekeeping mission in Abyei, South Sudan.

Naija News understands that the troops, primarily from Nigerian Company 2 to the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei, NIGCOY 2 UNISFA, included 15 officers and 142 soldiers.

Speaking during their pre-deployment graduation ceremony on Wednesday, the Chief of Operations at Army Headquarters, Maj. Gen. Boniface Sinjen, commended the troops, highlighting the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s dedication and capability to deploy skilled peacekeepers supporting global peace and security efforts.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s national defence policy prioritizes the security and stability of Africa, particularly focusing on the West African sub-region.

Singen emphasized that Nigeria is committed to promoting global peace and security through its active involvement in worldwide peace support operations.

Naija News understands that Nigeria has effectively taken part in more than 40 peacekeeping missions and has sent out over 100,000 peacekeepers since its initial mission in the Congo in 1960.

“All Nigerian peacekeepers, alongside others from around the world, have aided the course of humanity while helping nations in distress restore peace and enthrone much-desired development.

“The UNISFA was established to restore peace and stability in Abyei after the demilitarisation of Abyei in June 2011, making it an administrative town under the control of the United Nations.

“Essentially, the mission is mandated to protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence, protect the area from incursions by unauthorised elements and ensure security.

“The mission has also helped to restore peace and stability in Abyei through the professional conduct of the troops,” Singen said.