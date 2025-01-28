Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 28th January, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 28th January, 2025

President Bola Tinubu’s government has reaffirmed its commitment to combat corruption, revitalize the economy, enhance national unity, bolster the judiciary’s independence and ensure free and fair elections in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima made this statement at the national conference on Monday in Abuja, which focused on reinforcing democracy in Nigeria.

The conference, titled ‘Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathways to Good Governance and Political Integrity,’ was organized by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development.

Represented by his Special Adviser on political matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Shettima acknowledged that while democracy may not be flawless, it remains the most effective form of governance when compared to others.

Shettima urged Nigerians to rally behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) government during this difficult yet ultimately fulfilling journey, emphasizing that the Bola Tinubu government is deeply invested in the quality of the democratic framework.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from any coalition aimed at grabbing power without talking about the well-being of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi spoke on Monday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria with the theme, ‘Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathways to Good Governance and Political Integrity’.

The conference was organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Westminster for Democracy (WfD), Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) and National Peace Committee.

Speaking on the proposed coalition, the former Governor of Anambra State said the well-being of Nigerians is more important than grabbing power.

Peter Obi declared that Nigeria is not working, stressing the country breeds poverty everyday and people are suffering.

Speaking further, Peter Obi remarked there is a need to put an end to the issue of monetisation of politics.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, has raised concerns about attempts by some politicians to influence the social register used for the government’s conditional cash transfer programme.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu-led government had approved a ₦4 billion allocation for conditional cash transfers aimed at supporting vulnerable households across Nigeria, particularly those displaced by conflict and other crises.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Yilwatda revealed that certain individuals are pressuring his ministry to compromise the process for political gain.

However, he maintained that the social register is a collaborative effort involving the international community, including the World Bank and civil society organisations (CSOs), making it beyond the sole control of his ministry.

Yilwatda disclosed that cash transfers have been temporarily suspended to introduce stricter measures for transparency and accountability.

He announced that the use of National Identification Numbers (NIN) and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) is now mandatory for all digital transactions under the programme.

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has confirmed that his administration is negotiating with bandits to ensure peace in the state.

Governor Sani disclosed that the peace deal is based on appeals by the people of the state, especially those most affected by the activities of the insurgents.

He added, however, that the peace deal does not come with any option of paying money to the bandits, noting that the negotiations are targeted at restoring peace and safeguarding the lives of people.

Naija News reports Governor Sani made the disclosure during a recent interview with the BBC Hausa service.

Sani disclosed that before commencing the peace deal negotiations, relevant stakeholders, including the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, were consulted.

He also added that the bandits demonstrated good faith by releasing 200 persons abducted in Giwa and Birnin Gwari local government areas of the state.

The Governor maintained that he would rather negotiate with the bandits than lose any life in Kaduna State because he knows he would answer for such loss before God.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described Nigeria as a challenging country to govern, citing the complexities of its issues and the burden of leadership.

Buhari shared his reflections during an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting held at the Katsina Government House. The meeting was convened to strategize for the upcoming February 15 local government elections in Katsina State.

Reflecting on his time in office, Buhari said his administration faced immense challenges despite efforts to address the nation’s issues.

Buhari, who handed over to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2023, noted that his health has significantly improved since leaving office.

On governance, Buhari urged political leaders to fear Allah and remain transparent in managing public resources.

The Nigeria Police Force has said the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji, was invited for questioning and not arrested.

Naija News reports that the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Police received a petition against Magaji.

In a statement on Monday, Adejobi said the interrogation was in line with Police’s operational procedure.

The Police spokesman urged the media and general public to avoid disseminating misinformation that may cause unnecessary alarm or confusion.

He said the Force remained committed to upholding the rule of law and following due process in all investigations.

Former presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force of acting in an unprofessional manner.

Kwankwaso, accused the Kano Police Command of issuing a false security alert in an attempt to prevent the Tijjaniyya Sufi Order’s annual Maulud celebration from taking place.

According to him, the action not only jeopardized the success of the gathering, but put the lives of the people of the state at risk.

Naija News recalls Kano Police had, on Friday, issued a terror alert on the eve of the planned gathering of the celebration scheduled for the Sani Abacha Stadium, saying terrorists planned to attack public gatherings in the state.

However, Kwankwaso, in a reaction on Monday via his account on the X platform, said the Police took a partisan decision by allowing itself to be used by the federal government in dabbling into the affairs of Kano State.

He said the alert issued by the Police turned out to be false and left a bad impression about the conduct, integrity, and activities of the Police.

Mojisola Meranda, on Monday officially assumed office as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

This marks a significant transition following the removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Meranda was accompanied to her new office by her fellow lawmakers, with the notable exception of Obasa. After the formal ceremony, the legislators gathered for a symbolic group photograph, expressing their collective support for her leadership.

In a show of solidarity, the lawmakers praised Meranda for her leadership qualities, chanting, “Madam, continue your work; your work is appealing to us. You are the Speaker, you are the Speaker, you are the Speaker.”

“Speak for Lagos. Continue with your work,” they added.

The legislators joined the Speaker in her office, where intense prayers were offered to mark the beginning of her tenure.

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that it is unshaken by the exit of the Omoluabi Progressives, a political group backed by former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Reacting to the announcement by the group, APC spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, in a statement issued in Osogbo on Monday, said the Omoluabi Progressives had already left the party in principle since 2022.

Naija News reports that Olabisi described the group’s announcement as redundant, noting that many of its members had already been expelled or suspended from the APC.

Olabisi alleged that members of the Omoluabi Progressives had been working against the APC’s interests long before their official departure.

He likened their actions to “the hand of Jacob but the voice of Esau,” insisting that the group’s exit was long anticipated.

The APC spokesperson warned that the group’s decision to leave the party marked the beginning of its political decline.

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola SAN, has agreed to withdraw the defamation and cyberbullying cases instituted against activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi.

Naija News reports that Babalola agreed to withdraw the suit following the intervention of Yoruba monarchs, led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The decision was made during a midnight meeting at ABUAD, which was attended by several traditional rulers, including the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro; the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe; the Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole; and the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu.

The Ooni of Ife, speaking on behalf of the Yoruba monarchs, urged Babalola to forgive and withdraw the cases, assuring him that his name and reputation remain untarnished.

Moved by the monarchs’ appeal, Babalola agreed to instruct his lawyers to withdraw the cases, saying, “Thank you, Kabiyesis. I will speak to my lawyers to withdraw it.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.