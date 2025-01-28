Presidency Rates Wike’s Performance Since Assuming Office As FCT Minister

The Presidency announced on Tuesday that the transformation of Abuja is underway, driven by the commitment of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

A Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, expressed this view in a post on X.

He further stated that the residents of Abuja would concur that Wike is deserving of the Thisday Minister of the Year award.

Posting on X, Ajayi wrote: “So Minister Wike didn’t bring that his Port Harcourt musician to sing nyedeba nyedeba for him at the Thisday/AriseNews’ award yesterday night.

“Most people living in Abuja will readily agree that he truly deserves the Minister of the Year Award. The landscape in Abuja is changing every day with the speed and determination he brings to his work as the Minister of FCT.”

Naija News reports that Wike has recently successfully inaugurated six road projects across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within a span of six days.

The commissioning activities commenced on Monday, January 20, covering all six area councils of the FCT.

This information was shared by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka.