PDP’s Anyanwu Insists Only A National Convention Can Oust Him

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has stated that his position can only be vacated through a national convention, emphasizing the process of his election.

Anyanwu made this assertion during an ongoing meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) members from the South East and party stakeholders in the region.

Reflecting on past events, he disclosed, “In 2023, I wanted to contest for the governorship of my state and I wrote the party that I will be away for three months.

“And I asked my deputy to hold forth until my return. Unknown to me, the former South East Zonal Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa was plotting to remove me from office.”

He further alleged that Odefa misled the South East’s only PDP governor, Peter Mbah, into supporting his removal.

Naija News earlier reported that 11 members of the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) had called for the removal of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum and National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu.

This development is linked to ongoing legal disputes over the party’s secretary position.

The NWC members argue that Damagum should step aside to allow the emergence of a new chairman.

They also insist on Anyanwu’s replacement, citing his candidacy for the Imo State governorship election as grounds for relinquishing the National Secretary role.