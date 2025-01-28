Palestinian Group Hamas Condemns Trump’s Call For Gaza Displacement

Palestinian group Hamas has strongly condemned United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s proposal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, rejecting the notion of displacement from their land.

Naija News earlier reported that United States (US) President, Donald Trump, had proposed a plan to ‘clean out’ Gaza, expressing his desire for Egypt and Jordan to accept Palestinians from the region as part of an effort to establish peace in the Middle East.

The overwhelming majority of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents have been displaced, often multiple times, due to the conflict that erupted following Hamas’s assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023

In a statement released on Monday, Hamas described the plan as an attempt to further the agenda of the Israeli occupation, asserting that it would deny Palestinians their right to self-determination and freedom.

The group called on the US government to abandon the resettlement proposal, urging Washington to support the Palestinian people in achieving their independence with Jerusalem as their capital.

“Our people, who have stood steadfast in the face of the most horrific acts of genocide in modern history perpetrated by the fascist Israeli occupation army…categorically reject any plans for their relocation or deportation from their land,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas also demanded that the US focus on supporting Palestinian freedom and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

In addition, Hamas urged the US to pressure Israel to accelerate the reconstruction of Gaza, which has suffered extensive damage from Israeli military actions.

The group further called on Arab and Islamic nations, particularly Egypt and Jordan, to reinforce their positions against resettlement and deportation, offering continued support to the Palestinian cause.

Trump’s controversial comments, referring to Gaza as a “demolition site,” suggested that Palestinians should be relocated to neighboring countries, an idea vehemently rejected by Hamas and other Palestinian factions.