Lagos Assembly To Determine Action Against Obasa Upon His Resumption

The Lagos State House of Assembly has revealed that it is awaiting the return of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa to determine its next course of action regarding allegations of misconduct and financial impropriety.

The House spokesperson, Olukayode Ogundipe, disclosed this during an interview with Punch at the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday.

Ogundipe stated that the Assembly would address the allegations once Obasa is physically present. He added that further steps, including the possibility of a probe, would depend on the Assembly’s procedures.

“On the other allegations against him, when he is on the ground physically, those ones will be taken care of. There are other things we’ve also been hearing about different amounts of money being spent by him. We felt we didn’t know how they got the record of those, but the ones we have, when he’s seated with us, actions will be taken,” Ogundipe said.

When asked if the Assembly would involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the investigation, Ogundipe noted that such decisions would be made once Obasa returns.

“That will be expatiated when he’s on the ground, probably a committee will be set up to look into it or probably it will also be looked at by the leadership of the House. Those formalities as per procedures will be followed to the letter. So I’m sure you should expect the House to react to that when the time comes,” he said.

Obasa’s Removal Was Lawful

Ogundipe maintained that Obasa’s removal adhered to constitutional procedures, amidst claim by Obasa that he was unlawfully impeached.

He said, “I want to say that the former Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, is still one of us and will continue to remain one of us, and the process of his removal was constitutional.

“The constitution is very clear about the process of bringing him in in case we want to change the guard. That is the same procedure we also used to remove him. The process was duly followed.”