FG Moves To Address High Cost Of Onions

The Federal Government has said the onion crisis across Nigeria’s market is caused by unfair practices of some farmers.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, stated this after a meeting with the National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), on Monday.

He noted that the meeting was impromptu but necessary to address the alarming reports of a potential 40% shortfall in onion production this season, largely caused by the distribution of adulterated seeds to farmers.

Kyari said investigations showed a member of NOPPMAN was responsible for supplying substandard seeds to markets.

“I commend the association for their proactive approach in handling this issue by identifying the culprit and handing him over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for investigation and accountability.

“To mitigate the impact of this crisis, we discussed and agreed on immediate and long-term solutions, including the urgent distribution of high-quality seeds and fertilizers to affected farmers,” he said.

The Minister of Agriculture explained that the government plans to establish modern storage facilities for onions to reduce post-harvest loss.

He explained that would help in guaranteeing sufficiency and addressing the high cost of the product.

“Additionally, we are fast-tracking plans to establish modern storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses and ensure stable market supply. Innovative solutions, such as the use of rice straws for packaging and improved cold storage techniques, were also explored to enhance onion preservation.

“Recognizing the immediate market implications of the onion shortage, we are prioritizing the use of warehouses to store available harvests and ensure efficient distribution. These measures will help stabilize supply and prices in the coming months,” he stated.