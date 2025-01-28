DSS Arrests Fleeing Gunrunner, Presents Him To Gov Lawal In Zamfara

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a suspected gun runner who had been on the run from Niger Republic to Zamfara State.

Naija News reports the suspect was arrested in an operation conducted by the DSS in collaboration with the troops from the 1 Brigade of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji.

He was arrested based on intelligence about arms dealers operating from the Niger Republic.

Following the arrest, he was presented to the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, at the Government House in Gusau on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to newsmen after the presentation, Governor Lawal commended the DSS and other security agencies for their diligence and professionalism in tracking and capturing the suspect.

He also appreciated the role played by public cooperation in combating criminal activities.

Governor Lawal disclosed that the suspect had been under surveillance and was meticulously tracked from the Niger Republic into Zamfara State.

2 PKT machine guns, 9 AK-47 rifles, 13 magazines, 171 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 9 rounds of PKT ammunition were recovered from him.

Earlier, Naija News had reported that troops of the Nigerian Military have made a fresh discovery of a cache of firearms in Zamfara State in the course of their search for notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

The troops of 1 Brigade of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), intercepted the cache of arms in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordinator Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, the discovery was made during an operation conducted on Monday, January 27.