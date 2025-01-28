Desmond Elliot Warns Against Turning Lagos Roads Into Parking Lots

A three-term lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, has urged Lagos residents to prevent roadside parking across the state.

The actor-turned-politician made the statement during the commissioning of four roads in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.

Elliot, representing Surulere Constituency and serving as Chairman of the House Committee on Works, emphasized the importance of keeping roads clear of articulated vehicles and containers to ensure smooth movement and accessibility for residents.

Recalling his role as Chairman of the Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Elliot said, “I remember being chairman, the House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, I came here alongside the SA (special adviser) of infrastructure as well and we saw the works that have happened in two years.

“We are so glad. I am particularly excited about the fact that we’ve seen fantastic improvement.”

He urged residents to discourage roadside parking, emphasizing that roads are meant for movement and public benefit, not for parking containers or vehicles.

The politician encouraged Lagosians to take ownership of the roads to ensure everyone enjoys the benefits of democracy.

“This road, ladies and gentlemen, is not parking spaces. It is not for containers to park or for articulated vehicles, it is meant for people to move; it is meant for people to benefit.

“Please, can we discourage (roadside parking)? Own your roads. I speak to all residents: own your roads, discourage parking of vehicles by the roadside so that people can enjoy the benefit of democracy,” he added.

The event also had in attendance Deputy Governor Kadri Hamzat, Lagos Assembly Speaker Mojisola Meranda, traditional rulers, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).