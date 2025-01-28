Another Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Niger

Another fuel-laden tanker has exploded in Kusogbogi, located in the Agaie Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

The incident which occurred at the boundary between the Agaie and Lapai Local Government Areas, has raised concerns about the recurrence of tanker explosions in the state.

According to Daily Trust, sources informed the news platform that the explosion took place on Tuesday, fortunately resulting in no casualties.

Mallam Mahmud Abubakar, a resident of Lapai, reported that the tanker caught fire after it fell while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

He also noted that a similar explosion occurred at the same location the previous week.

Abubakar attributed Tuesday’s incident to excessive speed and loss of control while explaining that last week’s explosion was caused when a tanker collided with a stationary truck parked by the roadside, leading to both vehicles being engulfed in flames.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima has raised concerns about re-occuring incidents of petrol tanker explosions across the country.

Naija News reported several petrol tanker explosion incidents across the country, including in Jigawa, Ibadan, Niger and the last Saturday’s incident in Enugu.

In Jigawa State, over 10 residents died from the incident; at Dikko Junction, in Suleja Niger State, at least 100 persons have died while many remain in hospital; last weekend in Enugu, 15 residents of the state died following a tanker explosion in Ugwu Onyeama section of Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

In his condolence message to the victims of the Enugu incident, Senator Shettima noted the need to put an end to the tragic incident.

He consoled the families of the victims and the state government for the loss.