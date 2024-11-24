Presidency: PDP Governors Discloses How They Plan On Taking Over Power In 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The Party disclosed that the first step towards achieving this goal is to place machineries in place to unite all party members and organs of the party at all levels.

Speaking via a communique issued at the end of the PDP Governors Forum meeting in Jos yesterday, the party called for unity among its members.

It expressed its commitment to maintaining the party as a trusted platform for democratic governance.

In the communique, which was read by the Forum’s Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, the governors welcomed the postponement of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in sympathy with the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Imo Eno, who lost his wife.

The forum, however, advised the National Working Committee (NWC) to coordinate consultations with party stakeholders to ensure that the meeting is held by February 2025, when all leadership and governance issues must have been addressed.

In the 7-point communiqué, the governors said, “The forum notes the concerns of Nigerians, PDP founding fathers, elders and members of our great party, of the

“The forum wishes to state categorically that it commands resolution in its determination to ensure unity and cohesion of this great party that Nigerians have come to trust as the best platform for democratic governance.

“The forum is constrained to accept the latest postponement of the National Executive Council of the party in empathy and sympathy with our colleague, His Excellency, Gov Umo Eno Eno, whose late dear wife will be buried on the same day earlier scheduled for NEC.

“The forum expresses empathy for Nigerians suffering from economic difficulties and calls for a review of federal government policies to improve citizens’ welfare.”

The governors raised concerns about the integrity of recent elections, particularly in Edo and Ondo states, alleging manipulation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and calling for judicial and legislative actions to protect democracy.